Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

How to check KUCCPS placement results for 2022 KCSE candidates

By

Published

agnes wahome
agnes wahome

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has introduced a convenient way for students to check their placement results.

Students can now access their placement status through an SMS sent to a designated number.

By sending their index numbers, starting with the year they took the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, to 20842, students can quickly find out which universities or colleges they have been placed in.

“Send your index number starting with your KCSE year to 20842. No space, no slash,” KUCCPS said.

KUCCPS made this announcement through their official Twitter handle on Monday morning.

While this new service streamlines the placement process, students should be aware that there will be some costs incurred when sending the SMS.

In case any students encounter difficulties or need assistance, KUCCPS has provided a helpline (020513740) where they can seek help.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu also shared important information on Monday.

He stated that students who took their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams last year will now be informed of the universities and colleges they have been placed in.

Furthermore, all courses offered at these institutions are government-sponsored, aligning with the new university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) funding model, which was unveiled by President William Ruto on May 3.

The new funding model ensures that all government-sponsored courses are available to students who have achieved a minimum entry requirement of a C+ grade in their KCSE exams.

This initiative aims to provide greater access to quality higher education for deserving students.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019