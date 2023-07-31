How to check KUCCPS placement results for 2022 KCSE candidates

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has introduced a convenient way for students to check their placement results.

Students can now access their placement status through an SMS sent to a designated number.

By sending their index numbers, starting with the year they took the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, to 20842, students can quickly find out which universities or colleges they have been placed in.

“Send your index number starting with your KCSE year to 20842. No space, no slash,” KUCCPS said.

KUCCPS made this announcement through their official Twitter handle on Monday morning.

While this new service streamlines the placement process, students should be aware that there will be some costs incurred when sending the SMS.

In case any students encounter difficulties or need assistance, KUCCPS has provided a helpline (020513740) where they can seek help.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu also shared important information on Monday.

He stated that students who took their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams last year will now be informed of the universities and colleges they have been placed in.

Furthermore, all courses offered at these institutions are government-sponsored, aligning with the new university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) funding model, which was unveiled by President William Ruto on May 3.

The new funding model ensures that all government-sponsored courses are available to students who have achieved a minimum entry requirement of a C+ grade in their KCSE exams.

This initiative aims to provide greater access to quality higher education for deserving students.