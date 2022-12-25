How Top Kenyan Politicians Spend Their Christmas And New Year

The political elites are currently taking time away from their hectic schedules to celebrate Christmas with their families and constituents.

Here is how prominent politicians have celebrated the holidays throughout the years.

William Ruto

The Head of State has always traveled to his home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County, to celebrate the holidays throughout the years.

This year Ruto will be expected to address the nation on December 24 as his predecessors have done.

Over the years, the President has hosted a variety of community members for meals and gift exchanges with the less fortunate.

Raila Odinga

Similar to Ruto, Raila and his family frequently travel to their rural home in Bondo Siaya County. They occasionally attend a service at St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral in Bondo on Christmas Day.

In addition, he occasionally hosts dinner parties for various groups, including his friends, children, and community members.

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on the other hand, occasionally celebrates Christmas with his family at his Yatta Farm in Machakos County.

He frequently hosts political leaders who discuss current political events and formulate future strategies.

Rigathi Gachagua

DP Gachagua oftenly spends his Christmas in his rural home in Mathira, Nyeri County.

In 2021, the DP went viral after posting videos of himself and his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi dancing to Kikuyu music, Mugithi, in their home.

Uhuru Kenyatta

The former Head of State usually visits the Coast to celebrate Christmas and new year festivities.

However since his retirement, the former President has resorted to staying in Narok County, where he reportedly plans to construct a lodge for tourists.

He has spent time in the capital sometimes due to his responsibilities as a regional peace envoy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

