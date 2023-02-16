I can now retire peacefully, Churchill says after landing plum government job

Popular Kenyan comedian and media personality, Daniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill, has revealed that he is ready to retire, having made a significant impact in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Churchill, who was recently appointed as the chair of the new Creatives Technical Committee, stated that the government has provided a platform for creatives to earn money from their works.

He also said that the committee will work on certifying and crediting talented individuals, copyrighting content, and ensuring that content creators receive royalties even when their works are used outside the country.

Churchill further unveiled a new initiative called the Talanta Hela, a platform that will feature Kenyan content that users will pay to watch, similar to Netflix.

He added that the application would be a flagship in Africa, and creatives would earn from it. Churchill said that if ten million people watched Kenyan shows on the platform, creatives would earn approximately Kshs 30 billion.

The Creatives Technical Committee comprises ten members, including actress Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress), musicians Akothee and Wahu Kagwi, and TikToker Azziad Nasenya.

Churchill has been a significant contributor to the Kenyan entertainment industry and has mentored and showcased new talent for over two decades.

He is widely known for his Churchill Show, which airs on national television and has hosted numerous famous Kenyan comedians, actors, and musicians.

Churchill has also played a vital role in charity works and has supported various communities, including orphanages and children’s homes.

With his new role as the chair of the Creatives Technical Committee, Churchill aims to use his expertise and connections to better the Kenyan entertainment industry and improve the livelihoods of creatives.