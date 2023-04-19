Connect with us

News

I cut off anyone trying to talk to me about my boss, Ruto –Gachagua

By

Published

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned deputy governors in Kenya against backbiting their bosses, stating that it could lead to chaos. Mr. Gachagua cited his experience with unnamed individuals who approached him to talk about his boss, President William Ruto, but he did not allow them to go beyond the first sentence. He advised the 47 deputy governors not to slander their bosses, even to their spouses, and to avoid grumbling about them in public.

Mr. Gachagua urged the governors to give their deputies specific functions, as President Ruto has done with him. He emphasized the importance of deputies being ready to take the bullet for their bosses, noting that their success is intertwined. He asked governors to allow their deputies to work and emulate President Ruto, who always supports his deputy.

Furthermore, the DP said that deputy governors have a critical role in advising their governors and unifying the various arms of government in the counties, including the county assemblies. While misunderstandings may arise in political leadership, they should not degenerate into quarrels. Respect for the boss, consultation, and avoidance of backbiting and undermining are necessary for effective leadership.

