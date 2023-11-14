“I was threatened with death,” Missing Oil Tycoon Anne Njoroge Says

Ann Njoroge, the oil tycoon who went missing, has been found in Mombasa County, days after she was reported missing. Njoroge was apprehended alongside her lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, who confirmed her location.

Last week, the oil tycoon who is engaged in a Ksh17 billion oil importation turmoil went missing after visiting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road.

According to sources, Energy CS Davis Chirchir directed Njoroge to record a statement with authorities after claiming ownership of diesel worth Ksh17 billion shipped into the country.

Ann Njoroge was spotted with her lawyer Cliff Ombeta walking into the Mombasa law courts some minutes past noon.

Ann Njeri Njoroge revealed that there were individuals after her. Through her lawyer Cliff Ombeta, stated outside Court on Tuesday that she was brought to Karura Forest.

“The last person she was with and relatives were asked to leave the premises. She was then kept in a house in the middle of Karura forest,” Ombeta said.

“She was told she would die if she does not leave the oil and withdraw the case from the Mombasa High Court,” Ombeta said.

“The government has stolen this fuel. It was not theirs but they have put it in their pipelines.”

Ombeta said Anne was abandoned ay Nyayo In Embakasi on Monday.

According to the energy Cabinet Secretary, the shipment was imported by another company. The CS stated that the government would work together with various agencies to determine who owned the consignment.

“The consignment was brought in by a company called Galana and it has been discharged. So, we want to know the truth but the case is in court at the moment,” the CS stated during a tree-planting exercise in Baringo County on Monday.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), on the other hand, pointed out the paperwork confirming the businesswoman as the owner of the consignment as fraudulent.

”The consignees and their respective portions of the bulk cargo are listed in the Manifest submitted by the Ship’s Agent and KPA confirms that the businesswoman’s Import and Export Enterprises Limited is not one of the manifested consignees,” KPA stated.

The oil was imported from Saudi Arabia on September 26th and arrived in Mombasa on September 30th, 2023.

Also Read: Business Woman Who Imported Oil Worth 17 Billion Shillings Allegedly Reported Missing