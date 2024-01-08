I Will Do Whatever I Takes To Ensure We achieve Transformation in Kenya- President Ruto

President William Ruto has called on leaders across the political divide to support his plans to make Kenya food secure, create jobs, and provide universal healthcare to all Kenyans.

Speaking on Monday at Kamagut Primary School in Uasin Gishu County, where he laid the foundation stone ahead of construction work for junior and secondary schools Ruto said food insecurity, unemployment and lack of healthcare access to all have delayed the transformation of Kenya.

The President observed that unless the government takes difficult decisions, the transformation of the country will not be realised.

“I will do whatever possible to ensure we achieve the delayed transformation in Kenya,” said Ruto.

He made it clear that countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Korea, that were at the same level of development with Kenya at the time of independence, have since achieved First World status.

“As a country, we must break away from our past and move ahead to get where the countries that left us behind are in terms of transformation,” Ruto stated.

He said leaders should put the interest of Kenyans above their own by supporting initiatives aimed at creating jobs for the citizens.

“We have leaders in this country who have never gone hungry, gone without shoes and have not sold property to pay hospital bills. They should not use the money they have to pay lawyers and frustrate efforts to have millions of Kenyans get jobs and access universal healthcare,” said President Ruto.

The President also asked the Judiciary, as it executes its mandate, to be mindful of the welfare of Kenyans without jobs and those who have no access to healthcare.

He said there was no war between the Judiciary and other independent institutions, saying service delivery among such institutions should be for the benefit of all Kenyans.

Ruto further urged Kenyans to take advantage of the government’s commitment to transform the education sector by taking their children to school.

