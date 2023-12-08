I Will Not Be Cowed To Change My Stand My Stand On LGBTQ- Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has said that she will not be cowed in her stand against LGBTQ.

Speaking on Friday in Kwale County during the placement of 348 Youth from Mombasa County in three rehabilitation Centers in Mombasa and Kwale Counties Pastor Dorcas said her stand is very clear and nobody will intimidate her to relent in the fight against the vice.

“I stand for what God wants us to do. Constitutionally it is a marriage between a man and a woman, not a man and a man, or woman and woman. Our culture also says no to LGBTQ.And that is my conviction and that is what my God has said, “Pastor Dorcas said.

She added,“What God says is what I will do, if others want to do in their countries and if that is what their god says let them do, we respect them.”

On Tuesday this week Pastor Dorcas Rigathi insisted that Africa as a continent is not ready to legalize LGBTQ.

Speaking during the launch of Jesus’ Africa Book by Pastor Patience Museveni, the daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, Pastor Dorcas said Africa would rather miss trade with the nations advocating for LGBTA than legalizing the vice.

“We must stand for what is true and what is right. My daughter (Patience Museveni) continues with what you are doing, don’t stop and don’t be intimidated. We will stand with you. “She said.

“LGBTQ does not have a place in Africa, It is better to miss on trade but have our integrity intact. “She added.

She spoke after Odrek Rwabwogo, the husband to Pastor Patience who revealed that he was flying from Nairobi to the US to defend the stand by the Ugandan government on LGBTQ.

Odrek said the US had threatened to remove Uganda from Africa Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade deal after the East African nation passed a law criminalizing LGBTQ.