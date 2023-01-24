I Wont Recognize Ruto As the President – Makau Mutua 

Azimio la Umoja spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua has stated that he will not accept and recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya.

In a statement on Monday, Makau asserted that his conscience and freedom cant allow him to do so.

“My freedom of conscience and thought, I can’t accept, or recognize, William Samoei Ruto as President of Kenya. I can’t and won’t,” he said.

His remarks came after ODM leader Raila Odinga said that he will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza government and the William Ruto Presidency.

Odinga, who returned from South Africa on Monday, urged Kenyans to oppose the Kenya Kwanza government.

He demanded the resignation of the Kenya Kwanza government, claiming that they lack both the mandate and the ability to govern the country.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results. We cannot and will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza regime and consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate. We don’t recognize William Ruto as the President,” Odinga stated.

Raila Odinga also demanded that the IEBC records of the 2022 general election be audited by an impartial body.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

Ruto in a response to Raila’s demands called out the former Premier for using the same old tactics on him.

“They are saying that they don’t recognize me, I want to ask our friend to change tactics a little. You said that Moi didn’t win and Moi became President, you said Kibaki didn’t win, Kibaki became President, you said Uhuru didn’t win and Uhuru became President, now will you really deal with the hustler?” Ruto questioned.

