Ichung’wah Denies Defaming Danstan Omari 

National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has denied tweeting defamatory statements against city lawyer Danstan Omari.

Ichung’wah in an affidavit says he has never tweeted or sponsored any defamatory statements against the lawyer.

“I am a stranger to any purported allegations of defamation, and I have gone through the purported publication, if any, and I do not find any defamatory words at all,” the affidavit reads in part.

Ichung’wah went on to claim that the remarks in the tweet are merely fair comments and were not attributed to Omari.

He requested the court not to grant conservatory orders to Omari, which would prevent him and his agents from releasing any derogatory information about him until the case is heard.

“This freedom of expression should not be taken away on account of personal rights. Further, the application can have recourse in the way of damages if there is indeed proven defamatory utterances by myself in the future,” read court papers.

Omari sued Ichung’wah in April over a February tweet insinuating that he is an immoral person who frequents the infamous Koinange Street, a hotspot for commercial sex workers.

He demanded Ksh.11 million from the UDA MP for the alleged defamation, arguing that he is a family man and an advocate for several years as well as a known commentator on various public issues in the media.

“He published the said offensive and defamatory tweet out of malevolence and spite and without justifiable cause thereby discrediting the good way and the reputation of the plaintiff,” Omari told the Court.

