Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ichung’wah Denies Defaming Danstan Omari 

By

Published

FB IMG 1665582084743

File image of Kimani Ichungwa

National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has denied tweeting defamatory statements against city lawyer Danstan Omari. 

Ichung’wah in an affidavit says he has never tweeted or sponsored any defamatory statements against the lawyer. 

“I am a stranger to any purported allegations of defamation, and I have gone through the purported publication, if any, and I do not find any defamatory words at all,” the affidavit reads in part.

Ichung’wah went on to claim that the remarks in the tweet are merely fair comments and were not attributed to Omari.

He requested the court not to grant conservatory orders to Omari, which would prevent him and his agents from releasing any derogatory information about him until the case is heard.

“This freedom of expression should not be taken away on account of personal rights. Further, the application can have recourse in the way of damages if there is indeed proven defamatory utterances by myself in the future,” read court papers.

Tob Cohen’s sister Gabriel Van Staten’s lawyer Danstan Omari

Omari sued Ichung’wah in April over a February tweet insinuating that he is an immoral person who frequents the infamous Koinange Street, a hotspot for commercial sex workers.

He demanded Ksh.11 million from the UDA MP for the alleged defamation, arguing that he is a family man and an advocate for several years as well as a known commentator on various public issues in the media.

“He published the said offensive and defamatory tweet out of malevolence and spite and without justifiable cause thereby discrediting the good way and the reputation of the plaintiff,” Omari told the Court. 

Also Read: Danstan Omari Sues Kimani Ichungwah, Demands Ksh 11 Million

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019