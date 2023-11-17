Ichung’wah Goes After Raila Over Oil Dossier

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over his oil importation dossier.

In a statement, Ichun’gwah termed Raila’s dossier as street rumors and nothing short of hot air.

“What Raila Odinga billed as a dossier is nothing short of hot air, political propaganda, and cheap street rumours. His purported dossier lacked substance and is evidently part of his usual propaganda rumour mills,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kikuyu MP went on to say that Raila was using the dossier in an attempt to incite Kemyans and redeem himself politically.

“The entire so-called dossier is nothing but political hogwash cleverly designed to incite Kenyans and resuscitate his fledgling political base that is fast sliding away,” he added.

Ichun’gwah further challenged the Opposition leader to table evidence to prove whether three oil companies are tax compliant or not.

“Mr. Odinga alleges that the characterization of the oil deal as G-to-G was meant to shield some three Kenyan companies from paying 30 percent corporate tax. We dare Odinga to table such evidence that these companies are not remitting their taxes,” the UDA MP continued.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Raila claimed that there was no government-to-government oil deal between Kenya and gulf countries.

He said there was only a deal signed by Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and oil marketing companies in the gulf.

“The Kenyan government did not sign any contract with Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) only the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum signed a deal with state-owned petroleum companies in the Middle East,” said Raila.

The former premier also claimed the government characterized the deal as government-to-government to shield three Kenyan companies (Galana Oil, Gulf Energy, and Oryx Kenya Limited) from paying corporate tax.

Raila went on to claim that fuel prices have been inflated by 59 percent and forced Uganda to opt to use the Tanzanian central corridor over Kenya.

He demanded President William Ruto to cancel the contract with Saudi Arabia and UAE and revert to the old open tender system saying it allowed various players to sell petroleum products.

Raila also called the Ministry of Energy to make public the oil contract with gulf companies.

The ODM chief further called on Kenya’s investigative bodies; EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe the tax compliance status and pricing model of the three oil companies.

