News

Ichung’wah Goes After Uhuru Over Remarks On Having Talks With Ruto 

By

Published

KimaniIchungwa

Kimani Ichung’wah

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has hit out at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta after he said he is willing to meet President William Ruto when invited. 

Speaking on Monday Night, Ichung’wah said the former Head of State has no valuable counsel to offer to President Ruto. 

He accused Uhuru of being a master of propagating handshakes.

“You get invited if you have worthy advice to give anyone. Unfortunately, here, my friend William Ruto, the only advice you could ever get is on handshakes to facilitate looting,” stated the Kikuyu MP.

Uhuru while meeting news editors on Monday stated that he can’t invite himself to State House for talks with President Ruto saying he should be invited for him to go and adding he used to seek counsel from his predecessors Mwai Kibaki and Arap Moi.

 “I can’t invite myself to talk with him but if he reaches out to me, he is my President, I will go. I went to Moi and Kibaki regularly to seek advice,” Uhuru remarked.

Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru hinted that the meeting would grant him an opportunity to offer advice to President Ruto who is currently facing a backlash from the opposition over high cost of living and Finance Act 2023.

“It is simple, I am doing Pan-African work, which is my hobby. In law, I should be advising the President, but this depends on whether my advice is solicited. I can’t give if not asked,” he added.

Also Read: The Government Wanted To Plant Guns and Drugs At My Sons Home – Uhuru Kenyatta

