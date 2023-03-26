Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IG Koome Explains Why He Withdrew Azimio Politicians Security

By

Published

vetting koome

File image on Police IG Japhet Koome

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has opened up on why he moved to withdraw the security detail of all Azimio leaders taking part in opposition-led anti-government demonstrations.

Addressing the media on Sunday March 26 in Nairobi, Koome stated that there is now way he could allow police officers to protect leaders who were asking civilians to throw stones at officers who would be deployed to deal with the demonstrators.

“There is no way I will accept officers to provide security to politicians who are throwing stones at their colleagues. All I will do is take the officers from them” said Koome.

Officers attached to Azimio leaders who are suspected of taking part in the protests have already been recalled. 

Meanwhile, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has chastised the government for withdrawing protection from political leaders.

“So The illegitimate Regime Believes We’ll Be Cowed By Withdrawal Of Our Security?! Dead Wrong! Our Resolve Becomes Stronger! A Cost Of A By-Elections For A Dead MP Is 1 Million Times What Protection Costs,” he tweeted on Friday March 24. 

Several Members of Parliament affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja have claimed that the government has withheld security due to their participation in anti-government demonstrations.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, said his security was removed seconds after his arrest outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, March 20.

Nominated MP Nyakerario Mayaka also claimed that several other legislators were targeted for participating in protests calling for electoral and economic reforms.

This comes as the Raila-led coalition is set to embark on phase two of demonstrations on Monday March 27 and Thursday March 30.

Also Read: Wandayi Warns Government Against Using Museveni, Kagame Tactics To Deal With Raila 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019