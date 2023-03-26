IG Koome Explains Why He Withdrew Azimio Politicians Security

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has opened up on why he moved to withdraw the security detail of all Azimio leaders taking part in opposition-led anti-government demonstrations.

Addressing the media on Sunday March 26 in Nairobi, Koome stated that there is now way he could allow police officers to protect leaders who were asking civilians to throw stones at officers who would be deployed to deal with the demonstrators.

“There is no way I will accept officers to provide security to politicians who are throwing stones at their colleagues. All I will do is take the officers from them” said Koome.

Officers attached to Azimio leaders who are suspected of taking part in the protests have already been recalled.

Meanwhile, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has chastised the government for withdrawing protection from political leaders.

“So The illegitimate Regime Believes We’ll Be Cowed By Withdrawal Of Our Security?! Dead Wrong! Our Resolve Becomes Stronger! A Cost Of A By-Elections For A Dead MP Is 1 Million Times What Protection Costs,” he tweeted on Friday March 24.

Several Members of Parliament affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja have claimed that the government has withheld security due to their participation in anti-government demonstrations.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, said his security was removed seconds after his arrest outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, March 20.

Nominated MP Nyakerario Mayaka also claimed that several other legislators were targeted for participating in protests calling for electoral and economic reforms.

This comes as the Raila-led coalition is set to embark on phase two of demonstrations on Monday March 27 and Thursday March 30.

