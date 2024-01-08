Connect with us

IG Koome Goes After Police Officers Who Teargassed Raila’s Birthday Party

vetting koome

File image on Police IG Japhet Koome

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has  ordered a stern administrative action against police officers who used tear gas on Raila Odinga supporters  in Nairobi CBD.

In a statement on Sunday January 7, IG Koome termed the police officers’ actions as unlawful.

“The National Police Service takes cognizance of the unwarranted violent dispersion of members of the public who were holding a peaceful celebration in Nairobi today 7/7/2024. The Inspector General, IG Japhet Koome has directed for stern administrative action to be taken against the Officers who engaged in the unlawful action,” the statement read in part.

IG Koome went on to say that the National Police Service is committed to remain politically neutral in execution of its mandate of protecting life and property.

In a video seen by KDRTV officers lobbed teargas at a crowd that had assembled in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). 

The tear gassed group had cake on a table with pictures of Raila next to the statue of Tom Mboya.

People who were in the vicinity of the National Archives, including hawkers, were compelled to flee for safety. It is, however, still unclear whether anyone sustained injuries during the commotion.

Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei while commenting on the event, stated that the group was not given permission to have the meeting at Nairobi CBD.

However a number of Azimio leaders castigated the Kenya Kwanza government over the incident.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka  said no amount of intimidation will stop Azimio supporters from celebrating Raila’s 79th birthday.

“We hereby condemn in the strongest possible terms, the actions of the massive force of police who lobbied teargas onto peaceful Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition supporters who had assembled this afternoon at the landmark Tom Mboya statue to commemorate Raila,” said Kalonzo.

Also Read: Raila Announces Resumption Of Nationwide Anti-Government Protests in 2024

