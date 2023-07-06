Illustrious career of Kitui Central MP Nimrod Mbai

Detectives have taken possession of the firearm owned by , the Member of Parliament for Kitui East, following an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Kenya Power officer at his residence in Acacia, Kitengela. Mbai, who holds a valid license for the firearm, has a background as a former police officer.

Prior to his political career, Mbai served as a bodyguard to Alfred Mutua, who was the government spokesman at the time and later became the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary. However, Mbai made the decision to resign from the police force and enter politics.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, Mbai was caught on camera slapping a Kenya Power engineer and issuing threats to shoot him after the engineer disconnected his power line.

The authorities have now taken the necessary steps to confiscate Mbai’s firearm as part of their investigation into the incident. Further legal proceedings will determine the appropriate course of action in response to Mbai’s alleged actions.