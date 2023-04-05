I’m Still Intimidated By The Judiciary – Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he feels intimidated by the Judiciary over his previous court cases.

Speaking on Wednesday April 5 in Nairobi while closing the third symposium on Greening Judiciaries in Africa, Gachagua claimed that he is still hesitant in interacting with the Judiciary despite his graft charges being dropped.

The Second in Command however stated that he was slowly healing, and attending events with the judges is helping in his healing process.

“I must say that appearing before many chief justices and judges is rather intimidating. In my earlier life, before the people of Kenya decided to bring me to this side of the divide, I was a constant visitor before you in not-very-pleasant circumstances,” said Gachagua.

He added, “Anytime you invite me I am a bit hesitant because appearing before you in different circumstances. But we are healing slowly and this continuously appearing before you completes that healing.”

Gachagua’s Ksh.7.4 billion fraud case was dropped by the anti-corruption court in November 2022 following a request by the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP).

The court chastised the DPP for charging the then-Mathira MP without performing thorough investigations.

“How come DPP seemed to have acted and preferred charges based on inconclusive investigations? One cannot be prompted to infer that he acted under pressure from his junior the DCIO,” the court remarked.

Gachagua maintained that the case against him was politically instigated due to his political alignment with President William Ruto at the time.

