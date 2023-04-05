Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

I’m Still Intimidated By The Judiciary – Rigathi Gachagua

By

Published

20230403 081426

File Image of Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he feels intimidated by the Judiciary over his previous court cases.

Speaking on Wednesday April 5 in Nairobi while closing the third symposium on Greening Judiciaries in Africa, Gachagua claimed that he is still hesitant in interacting with the Judiciary despite his graft charges being dropped.

The Second in Command however stated that he was slowly healing, and attending events with the judges is helping in his healing process. 

“I must say that appearing before many chief justices and judges is rather intimidating. In my earlier life, before the people of Kenya decided to bring me to this side of the divide, I was a constant visitor before you in not-very-pleasant circumstances,” said Gachagua.

He added, “Anytime you invite me I am a bit hesitant because appearing before you in different circumstances. But we are healing slowly and this continuously appearing before you completes that healing.”

Gachagua’s Ksh.7.4 billion fraud case was dropped by the anti-corruption court in November 2022 following a request by the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP).

The court chastised the DPP for charging the then-Mathira MP without performing thorough investigations.

“How come DPP seemed to have acted and preferred charges based on inconclusive investigations? One cannot be prompted to infer that he acted under pressure from his junior the DCIO,” the court remarked. 

Gachagua maintained that the case against him was politically instigated due to his political alignment with President William Ruto at the time. 

Also Read: Gachagua Speaks On Falling Out With Interior CS Kithure Kindiki 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019