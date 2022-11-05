Inside CS Education’s Plan To Benefit New Graduates

A number of new graduates in Kenya have for sometime been tarmacking before they could get their new jobs. Most of them had to resort to be self employed rendering their university and college certificates less useful.

However, in a move to curb this problem, education secretary cabinet Ezekiel Machogu assured parents of the graduates that the current reviews being made will help solve this problem.

“Proper utilization of what we have is key. At times we need to assess what the economy requires and what the job market requires,” Machogu stated.

“We want the polytechnics to get the relevance in the curriculum so that the technicians from those institutions are qualified and relevant,” he added.

Additionally, the new Cabinet secretary asked schools not to send away students for lack of school fee. He also mentioned that every money should be accounted for in schools to avoid mismanagement of school funds.

“I have been getting complaints from each and every part of the country that some school officials are taking money that is not accounted for, this is illegal,”

Moreover, Machogu cited that he will be ready to curb any kind of irregularity and that no one will be taking advantage to sell examination copies luring parents and candidates. He assured parents that they have taken all measures to make sure that the exams will also be done on time.

This came barely a few days after detectives started an investigation after university students scammed parents of KNEC exam papers and got millions from it. “Detectives attached to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) launched investigations into the scam last week and have so far arrested the three who are based at the university’s main campus in Njoro, Nakuru County,” the report from DCI reads.

“The exams are ready and the government has taken all measures to secure the three sets of tests to be done towards the end of the year,” he explained.