Inside Eric Omondi’s Plan to Hold Demonstrations At State House

Comedian Eric Omondi has revealed that he is planning to lead Kenyans to a protest at State House.

In a statement on Monday February 27, Omondi urged Kenyans interested in championing for the reduction of the cost of living to meet at City Stadium on March 1, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm before marching to State House.

The funny man also asked well wishers who are interested to contribute a packet of unga.

“This Wednesday we meet at City Stadium from 11 am to 2 pm as we share a packet of Unga with everyone that intends to join us at Statehouse. We are calling upon well-wishers to donate Unga (do not give money, just unga) If you want to donate a packet or more please contact 0718891427 or bring the unga to City Stadium on Wednesday,” Omondi posted on his social media.

This comes a week after Eric Omondi and 16 other individuals were arrested while leading demonstrations outside Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Omondi was leading a group of well-built, shirtless young men in demonstrations, where they demanded the Government to lower the cost of living.

While appearing before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi the 17 denied the charge and pleaded for release on a reasonable cash bail.

“All these persons are international content creators. They went to Parliament to agitate for measures that will deal with the current high cost of living in the country. I urge the court to take the judicial notice that six million Kenyans are on the verge of hunger as per the government report,” their lawyer Danstan Omari stated.

This is not the first time Omondi has held protests. In February 2022 he chained himself in a cube outside Parliament grounds while trying to compel lawmakers to pass a bill that would get local music to get 75 percent airplay in the country.

In November 2021 he was also arrested in the same spot while doing demonstrations.

Also Read: Raila Reacts To Kenya Kwanza’s Plan To Bar Him From Traveling Abroad