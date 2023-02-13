Connect with us

Inside Jeremiah Kioni's Plan To Remove Sabina Chege From Deputy Minority Whip Position

Embattled Jubilee Party secretary general, Jeremiah Kioni has revealed that they have begun the process of removing Nominated MP Sabina Chege from her position as Deputy Minority Whip of the National Assembly. 

Speaking on Sunday in Busia, Kioni instructed Azimio MPs to initiate the de-whipping process when the National Assembly resumes sittings.

He accused Sabina Chege and Senator Fatuma Dullo of betraying the party and argued that they should be stripped of the positions assigned to them as members of the Jubilee party.

“We have revoked Sabina Chege’s seat as Deputy Whip of the Minority, and we are calling on Azimio MPs to ensure that she is no longer in office as of Tuesday, as she has already joined Kenya Kwanza. Even her Senate counterpart Fatuma Dullo, who joined Kenya Kwanza, must vacate her seat, as it belongs to Azimio, ” Kioni stated.

Sabina og image

Sabina Chege was nominated to the National Assembly after abandoning her plans to run for governor prior to the 2022 General Election.

She was one of the Jubilee leaders who joined President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza brigade for a thanksgiving service in Nakuru County on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Majority Leader of the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’ wah, reassured her that she would not lose her seat if she defected to the government.

Ruto had welcomed Chege, EALA MP Kanini Kega, and other lawmakers to the government, stating that they had returned ” home. “

20230208 095530

Following the meeting, Kioni stated that disciplinary action would be taken against the leaders for meeting with the Head of State without approval from the party secretariat.

However, his threats were countered by a petition to have him removed as Jubilee party secretary general and David Murathe removed as vice chairman.

