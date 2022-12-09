Inside Kenya Kwanza Government’s Plan to Establish a Diaspora Department

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has revealed the Kenya Kwanza government’s plan to create a diaspora department in all Kenyan missions abroad.

Speaking during the annual Kenya Diaspora Alliance Homecoming Convention at Ole Sereni, Nairobi, CS Mutua stated that the government is establishing communication channels with Kenyans living abroad in order to collaborate on developing laws that will increase remittances and open up investment opportunities for them.

“We want to ensure that Kenyans and foreigners seeking information on investment in Kenya can easily get it from all our missions abroad,” Mutua said.

“We assure you there is a structured engagement with the new administration, you are in good hands with the Kenya Kwanza Government. President William Ruto is fully committed to tap into the potentiality of the Kenyan diaspora because this was one of his pledges,” he added.

According to Mutua, the unit will be in charge of developing and implementing a strategy to assist Kenyans living abroad.

He also stated that increasing remittances from abroad by twofold is a priority for the new administration in order to grow the Kenyan economy.

Diaspora Affairs State Department PS Roselyne Njogu, stated that the ministry will develop policies that will be part of policies for engaging the diaspora community.

“We are going to encourage dialogue with all diaspora associations to enable us to formulate policies that will improve welfare of those abroad and in the country,” she said.

Remittances from the diaspora increased by 13% from January to July 2022, from KES 250.4 billion to KES 283.6 billion.

The United States is the largest source of remittances to Kenya this year, accounting for 59% of total remittances.

Also Read: ODM MP Reveals What Kenya Kwanza Might Achieve From Bill Seeking to Create the Office of the Opposition Leader