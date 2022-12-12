Inside President William Ruto’s Plan to Create a Bottom-Up Football Tournament

President William Ruto has revealed that his government is planning to host a bottom up football tournament in a move to uplift the sporting activities across the country.

Speaking on Monday December 12 during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, the Head of State said the plans are at an advanced stage.

He stated that the tournament will tap talents from the grassroots who will form County teams that will compete in a tournament whose finals will be played on 12th December each year.

“I will champion a grassroots football development program, to invest in youth football. Arrangements are at an advanced stage to launch a Bottom-Up football tournament. “We will work with our governors for each County to build a team right from the ward level,” the president said.

The Head of State said that the tournament will help the country form a strong team to compete in the 2027 African Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup.

“We will target Harambee stars playing at the 2030 World Cup and Kenya to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Together let us build Kenyan football from our village, from the grass root to the grand stage in the World cup,” said Ruto.

Ruto noted that reviving the Kenyan sports industry will not only scale up the sector but also create millions of job opportunities for talented youths.

“My government recognizes sports and the arts as a major industry that can employ millions of our youth and help grow our economy,” noted President Ruto.

The Government’s plans come amid Sports CS Ababu Namwamba’s push to bring back Kenyan footballers playing for other European countries.

