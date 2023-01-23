Connect with us

News

Inside Sakaja’s Plan To Make Nairobi Africa’s Capital

By

Published

Johnson Sakaja Senator Nairobi

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has urged city hall workers to work hard to ensure the capital city is the best ranked in Africa and beyond.

While addressing members of the Nairobi County team which took part in the 9th edition of the Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) games in Kisumu over the weekend the county boss stated that Nairobi is not in competition with any city in Kenya. 

“We must make Nairobi work. Let me tell you guys; this hard work, this team work, this coming together is what will make us as a county to excel.

“Nairobi is number 47 only chronologically, but number one in the Country. We are determined to have a year of difference. Let us show people what we can do. And let us not be shaken by anybody. Nairobi as a county must stand. We are not competing with Vihiga, Kisumu or any other County….We are competing with New York, Cape Town, Abuja..,” he said.

His remarks come weeks after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua slammed him over his plan to relocate long distance matatus from Nairobi CBD.

“I have told the Nairobi Governor that we will have a sitting with him because we are the ones who elected him. I mobilized Kikuyus in Nairobi to vote for him and called him. Any decision that he makes which may affect business in Nairobi, we must first sit and discuss,” Gachagua said.

“Hatutaki speedy mingi sana, twende pole pole. Hio maneno ya kutoa matatu, hio haiwezekani. Sitaki tuanze kusumbua wafanyibiashara,” Gachagua said on December 2022. 

Also Read: Meet UK- Based Expert Governor Sakaja Has Tasked With Fixing The Nairobi Traffic Jam

