News

Inside SRC Plans to Suspend Six Allowances Paid to State Officers

By

Published

IMG 20210210 151856

SRC Boss Lyn Mengich

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has announced that it will soon suspend numerous perks paid to state officers. 

The new SRC directive will have far-reaching consequences for civil servants from various job categories working in numerous Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Plenary sitting allowance, ministerial allowance, taxable car allowance, retreat allowance, sitting allowance for institutional internal committees, and taskforce allowance for institutional internal committees are among the allowances that will no longer be reimbursed. 

According to an SRC official, the six allowances had long stopped to be payable. Members of Parliament (MPs) threatened to dissolve SRC in August 2022 after the commission proposed slashing the plenary sittings allowance for MPs and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs). 

The lawmakers stated that this would have a significant impact on their income because they are paid for a minimum of four sittings every week. 

The retreat allowance is granted to public servants who participate in special tasks, according to an SRC circular released in August 2023.

The payment is only given to state employees who design and generate policy documents outside of their offices. 

While abolishing the allowance, SRC stated that because a staffer’s competencies are determined during the interviewing phase, further payments that do not provide value for taxpayer money are unneeded.

SRC further claimed that awarding Sitting Allowance to Members of the Institutional Internal Committee on top of their regular salary amounted to double their income. 

“Internal institution taskforces are constituted to execute the mandate of the institution,” The Salaries and Remuneration Commission stated.  

Also Read: DP Gachagua Dares CSs to Resign After Ruto Directed SRC To Stop Salary Increment 

In this article:
