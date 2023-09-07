Interior CS Makes Third Visit to Nyayo House

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki paid another unannounced visit to Nyayo House on Thursday.

Kindiki spent the afternoon at Nyayo House, interacting with Kenyans who had gone to the offices to process their travel paperwork.

Kenyans had the opportunity to speak with the CS, who was on a fact-finding tour to examine how things had changed since his previous visit.

This is his third unplanned visit to Nyayo House in less than a month.

Kindiki paid a similar visit to Nyayo House on Thursday and talked with Kenyans who were there for passport applications and other government services.

CS Kindiki examined the documentation of some citizens present at Nyayo House. He stated that the government is making efforts to correct the country’s backlog in passport applications.

The CS went on to say that he will not tolerate corruption in the institution and that he will prosecute anyone, regardless of rank.

“Just give us a few days, probably weeks. The printing has been a big problem for the longest time,” Said Kindiki.

During his last visit to the Nyayo House, he instructed his officers not to allow idlers within the place.

“No person will be allowed to hang around Nyayo House, and being a facility processing vital security documents, access will only be granted to applicants with the necessary documents and staff members,” he said.

