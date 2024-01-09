Connect with us

News

IPOA Launches Investigations Into The Death Of Two Men In Endebess

By

Published

IMG 20220317152545

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened investigations into an incident where police officers shot 2 civilians dead and injured several others.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 9, IPOA said the incident took place in Endebess Constituency in Trans Nzoia County on Monday, January 8.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has this morning learnt of an incident in which it is alleged that two men lost their lives at the hands of National Police Service Reservists at a farmer’s cooperative society in Endebess Constituency in Trans Nzoia County on 8th January 2024. It is alleged that several others were also injured in the shooting incident,” IPOA stated.

The authority noted that is has deployed a rapid investigation team from its Eldoret Regional Office to initiate investigations into the deaths.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations and pursuant to Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, the Authority will make recommendations, including prosecution if criminal culpability is established on the part of the police reservists involved. IPOA remains committed to being independent, impartial, and fair,” IPOA added.

This comes days after IPOA directed the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to institute measures and arrest suspects behind an attack on police officers who were carrying out their duties at Banane Area, Liboi Sub County in Garissa County.

“As the Authority empathizes with the officers who were injured in the attack and wishes them full restoration of health, it also hopes that the Inspector General of Police and the police leadership will decisively deal with the criminal act committed at Banane,” IPOA stated.

Also Read: IPOA Launches Investigations on Police Conduct During Azimio Anti-Government Protests in Kenya

