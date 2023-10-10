Israel Vows to Decimate Hamas for once and for all

KDRTV News Jerusalem- The Israeli Defense Forces have continued pounding the Gaza enclave with an estimated population of 2 million inhabitants with bombs.

Over 200,000 people have been displaced Gaza city, and the number is continuing to rise every hour. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take the war to the doorsteps of Hamas whom he claims are terrorists have no value to human life.

The terror group which made a surprise attack at dawn on Saturday morning while most people in Israel were planning to go to Synagogues and churches on a holy day Shabbat is the Jewish Day of Rest. Shabbat happens each week from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday.



During Shabbat, Jewish people remember the story of creation from the Torah where God created the world in 6 days and rested on the 7th day. Different Jewish people celebrate Shabbat in different ways.

The attack was precisely coordinated by Hamas, a group fighting for the liberation of Palestinian land from the Jews whom they have accused of annexing their land in 1948 through a United Nations resolution and then later in 1967 during the Arab- Israeli warwhich saw Israel capture large swathes of land from their Arabic neighbors of Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.

Then in 1973 the Palestinian Liberation Front backed by Egypt and a few Arabic Nations made the first surprise attack on Israel on the commonly known war as Yom Kippur War an attack that happened when the Jewish people were also celebrating an holiday Day of Atonement, most solemn of Jewish religious holidays, observed on the 10th day of the lunar month of Tishri (in the course of September and October), when Jews seek to expiate their sins and achieve reconciliation with God.

According to CNN the Israel Defense forces has killed 1500 Hamas fighters in Israel who were still holed in the southern cities of Israel and believed to have carried the brazen attack, captured, and killed over 900 citizens and Children while also captured over 150 hostages who were taken into Gaza by their members.

Media reports from Israel estimates that over 470 revelers who were in a music festival were killed while unknown numbers were taken as hostages.

The Tribe of Nova trance music festival, near Kibbutz Reim, was one of the first targets for Hamas militants as they launched their unprecedented attack on Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning, overrunning the concert area, shooting into the crowd and grabbing as many hostages as they could. Festivalgoers described how the gunmen blocked roads, ambushed escaping cars, and scoured the area looking for people to kidnap.