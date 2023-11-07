Issues Presented Againt Kawira Are Not Ground For Impeachment- CS Moses Kuria

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now says Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza did not have any serious offense for her to be impeached.

In a statement via X on Tuesday, November 7, Kuria said he has studied the claims made against Mwangaza and they are not grounds for impeachmentt.

“I have studied carefully the issues presented against Governor Kawira. The most serious offence is that she does what Kukuyus call Kuangalia watu manyiira. That offence can take you to hell but not to jail . Certainly not a ground for Impeachment,” said Kuria.

The Public Service CS earlier implored the Senate to excise a conscience decision while voting for the impeachment debate against the Meru Governor.

In an apparent attack on a senior politician from Mount Kenya whom he has blamed for Mwangaza’s problems, CS Kuria stated that Senators should not yield to external pressures.

“Dear Senators, as you consider Governor Mwangaza’s impeachment motion, vote with your conscience not with your fake Kingpin,” the Public Service CS tweeted.

Governor Mwangaza was impeached lastweek by 59 Meru County Assembly members and will face Senate plenary to determine her fate.

The first term governor is being accused of gross misconduct, misuse of public funds, and contempt of the county assembly.

She is also being accused by Meru MCA for favoring unqualified relatives for official duties abroad and key county positions, making illegal appointments against court orders, and not adhering to proper recruitment procedures, including naming a public road after her husband without following statutory procedures.

The independent governor was first impeached in December 2022 but survived the ouster after an 11-member Senate Special Committee appointed to probe the grounds for her impeachment stated that the accusations that had been leveled against her were not proven.

