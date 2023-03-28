Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Itumbi Moves To Court After CASs Were Barred From Assuming Office

By

Published

unnamed 14

File image of Dennis Itumbi

ICT and Digital Economy Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi on Monday March 27 moved to Court to block an earlier ruling barring CASs from assuming office or earning salaries.

The ICT CAS through his lawyers, Adrian Kamotho Njenga and Company Advocates is requesting that the High Court ruling be overturned claiming that the evidence presented was insufficient.

He also claims that LSK and Katiba Institute misled the court by failing to disclose important information.

“By deceptively failing to disclose the subsistence of Gazette Notice No. 12432 of 2022, the appointment of the Intended Interested Party, the Petitioner fraudulently misled the Honorable Court to issue irregular orders, by cunningly stating that the appointments contravened an unauthenticated letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission by Mr Joseph Kinyua, a former head of public service “requesting for a vacancy declaration of 23 vacancies,” Itumbi stated. 

The former digital strategist noted that there is no law that limits the number of CASs to 23 adding  that the decision lies with the Head of State. 

“The alleged recommendation by Mr Kinyua requesting for a vacancy declaration of 23 vacancies is a legal misadventure,” Itumbi noted. 

He further argued that the President cannot be sued in his personal capacity. 

“The 1st Petitioner is attempting to unconstitutionally address an imaginary grievance by indiscriminately shuttling from one court to the other in utter disregard of the jurisdictional demarcation expressed by the Constitution,” he said.

On Friday last week, Justice Hedwig Ong’undi temporarily barred the CAS appointees from earning any salary, remuneration, or benefit until a case by the Law Society of Kenya and the Katiba Institute was considered and decided.

The case is expected to be heard on Tuesday March 28. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga Calls Out Senior Government Official Behind Police Brutality on Protesters

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019