Itumbi, Ngirici, Omanga, Malala Among 224 Candidates Shortlisted For CAS Jobs

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi, former Governors Evans Kidero, James Ongwae, Patrick Khaemba, Ole Tunai and Moses Lenolkulal are among the 224 candidates selected to fill the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

In a list published by the Public Service Commission (PSC) the positions attracted 5,183 applicants.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution and Section 30 of the Public Service Commission Act, 2017, the Commission invited applications from suitably qualified for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary in the print media and the Public Service Commission website on 13th October, 2022. The advert attracted 5,183 applications,” the PSC announcement stated.

Also on the list include former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Wakhungu, Dennitah Ghati, Caleb Kositany, Chris Wamalwa, Charles Njaguar alias Jaguar and Nicholas Gumbo.

Cate Waruguru, Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar), Mwanaisha Chidzuga, MacDonald Mariga, Wilson Sossion, Caleb Kositany and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru are also among those on the list.

Former Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici also made it to the list.

“The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, off Harambee Avenue Nairobi starting on 1st March 2023. The interview schedule showing the date and time is accessible on the Commission’s website,” PSC said.

The Shortlisted candidates will be required to have originals of their national identification cards, academic and professional certificates, supporting documents and testimonials, and clearances from a variety of organizations, including KRA, HELB, EACC, DCI, and CRB.

The shortlist comes after the High court dismissed a case brought by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the legality of the creation of CAS positions.

The court ruled that the PSC had the authority to create CAS positions as part of reforms to the public service.

