Jalango Pokes Holes in Proposed Plan to Give Azimio Opposition Powers, Says it’s a Move to Tame Raila

Raila Odinga, Babu Owino and Jalango at the Bunga la Wananchi Meting

Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango has opposed the proposed plan by Kenya Kwanza to create a position of official opposition leader.

Speaking during an interview on Friday, December 9 the former media personality claimed that the plan from President William Ruto’s camp is a move to tame Azimio leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2027 elections.

“You come to Parliament and knowing their numbers and how they have whipped the Kenya Kwanza team, it will come to pass if it’s something that they want and it will also be used to try and tame Baba.”  Said Jalango.

“I don’t support it, I believe in the street, creating an office and now there is a salary, they will tame Raila and I’m not for that. I believe the streets, are louder than any official office. The streets advocated for the Constitution we have,” he added.

The ODM MP further accused the current regime of trying to bring back things proposed in BBI through the back door.

“These guys are just bringing back BBI in disguise. These are the same things that were in BBI like the position of the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” he said.

His remarks come barely a day after Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma also poked holes in the proposed plan.

In a statement on his social media handles, the ODM MP stated that the move is unconstitutional.

“The Bills published to establish the position of Official Leader of the Opposition are all vain and unconstitutional. The current Constitution establishes a presidential system of government in which there is no Opposition but Minority Party in Government,” the ODM legislator stated.

“Such Bill will also create the Office of the Prime Minister, which is the proponent’s end game! You can’t amend the Constitution through an Act of Parliament. And Referendum is a must!” he added.

Also Read: ODM MP Reveals What Kenya Kwanza Might Achieve From Bill Seeking to Create the Office of the Opposition Leader

