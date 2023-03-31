Jeff Mwathi murder: Autopsy reveal what caused death

The second post-mortem conducted on the body of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi has revealed that he died due to severe head and limb injuries.

The pathologist, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, indicated that they have taken more samples to carry out a toxicology test and establish whether he was sexually molested before he died. However, it will take at least three months to know the results of these tests.

The exhumation and fresh autopsy of the body were led by detectives from the homicide department, who were part of the team. The body had been buried at his parents’ home in Likia, Njoro Sub-County, in Nakuru. The fresh post-mortem, conducted hours after the body was exhumed, was witnessed by family members.

The pathologist noted that Mwathi had severe head injuries that almost ruptured the skull, and fractures on the upper and lower limbs as well as on his neck. He added that they could not determine the specific cause of death for now.

The delay in determining whether Mwathi was sexually molested before he died will undoubtedly prolong the agony for the family, who are desperate for answers.

However, the thorough investigations by the homicide department and pathologists will provide crucial evidence for any criminal proceedings that may arise from the case.