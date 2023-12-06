Jennifer Gitiri: Woman With 8 Top Government Jobs Sued 

The acting secretary and chief executive officer of the Council of Legal Education (CLE), Jennifer Gitiri, has been sued over holding multiple public office jobs to the disadvantage of many deserving Kenyans.

Dr. Magare Gikenyi in a petition filed at the Nakuru High Court said Gitiri was abusing administrative power by drawing salaries and allowances from the exchequer by holding eight public office jobs.

Gitiri allegedly serves as the Deputy Director of Legal Services and Corporation Secretary of the Assets Recovery Agency, the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Acting Secretary of the Council of Legal Education, and Board member representing the office of the Attorney General in the Kenya Law Reporting Council as the Representative of the Attorney General.

She is also accused of being a board member of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Witness protection Agency, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission, and a Director of Living Water Company.

Gikenyi argued that Gitiri is conflicted in her role as the Director of Living Water and Kenya Revenue Authority while attempting to raise revenue for the two institutions.

The Nakuru-based medical practitioner asked the court to issue a conservatory order blocking Gitiri from sitting in any board until the case has been heard and determined.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application, this Honourable court be pleased to issue conservatory orders against the 1st Respondent prohibiting her from sitting as a board member and or employee of the Interested Parties and drawing any allowance for such sitting,” the court papers read in part.

She also requested the court to declare the appointment of Gitiri as the acting the Chairman Council Of Legal Education null and void as she does not meet the basic requirement.

Gikenyi further asked the court to compel the Assets and Recovery Authority to collect all monies illegally paid to the Gitiri for purposes of reimbursing the exchequer.

