Joseph Siror Appointed As Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO

Joseph Siror has been appointed as the new Kenya Power managing director and chief executive officer (CEO).

In a statement on Tuesday May 2, Kenya Power board chair Joy Brenda Masinde stated that Siror would replace Eng. Geoffrey Muli who has been at the hem of the company since May 2022.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Siror was General Manager in charge of Technical Services (System Operations and Power Management) at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

He has experience spanning over 30 years in diverse business portfolios, ranging from telecommunications; income tax and customs; manufacturing, information communication, and technology and energy transmission.

Dr. Siror holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University (China) majoring in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Nairobi.

He also holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of London, a pre-Kenya School of Law certificate from Riara University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Radiation Protection from the University of Nairobi.

Siror previously worked as a Director of Science, Technology Innovation and Communication at the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

He has also served as a Senior Assistant Commissioner at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); the Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation and at Firestone East Africa Limited as an Executive Engineer and Senior Systems Analyst respectively.

Masinde expressed confidence that Siror would bring a wealth of experience, expertise, integrity, and energy to the company.

“His time in the public sector as well as his training and knowledge will help provide Kenya Power with a fresh start and build on the past success to deliver an exciting new strategic direction for the Company.

“Dr. Siror is highly qualified and well respected in his field and the Board looks forward to working with him in meeting the Company’s corporate goals. The Board takes this opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment,” the statement added.

Also: Mutahi Ngunyi Hails President Ruto for Appointing General Francis Ogolla