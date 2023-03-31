Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Journalist Ben Kitili slams MP Mohammed Ali for justifying police brutality against journalists

By

Published

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has come under fire from his former colleagues for criticizing the media’s coverage of Azimio demonstrations.

The protests, which turned chaotic, saw journalists being injured while covering the events. Ali stated that journalists were “embedded” with politicians and appeared to fault them for what transpired on Thursday.

He claimed that the mistake the journalists made was to be with politicians, saying that they were on a dangerous trend and were guns for hire.

The MP’s remarks drew criticism from a section of Kenyans, including NTV Political editor Ben Kitili, who called him out for using technicalities to justify police deliberately attacking and maiming journalists.

In a viral video, a police officer in plainclothes was seen breaking the window of a media vehicle and lobbing a teargas canister into the car. The Law Society of Kenya has condemned the police brutality that journalists experienced while covering the Azimio demonstrations.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019