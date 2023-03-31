Journalist Ben Kitili slams MP Mohammed Ali for justifying police brutality against journalists

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has come under fire from his former colleagues for criticizing the media’s coverage of Azimio demonstrations.

The protests, which turned chaotic, saw journalists being injured while covering the events. Ali stated that journalists were “embedded” with politicians and appeared to fault them for what transpired on Thursday.

He claimed that the mistake the journalists made was to be with politicians, saying that they were on a dangerous trend and were guns for hire.

The MP’s remarks drew criticism from a section of Kenyans, including NTV Political editor Ben Kitili, who called him out for using technicalities to justify police deliberately attacking and maiming journalists.

In a viral video, a police officer in plainclothes was seen breaking the window of a media vehicle and lobbing a teargas canister into the car. The Law Society of Kenya has condemned the police brutality that journalists experienced while covering the Azimio demonstrations.