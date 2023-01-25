Joy Abongo on A chartered Plane en-route to Kenya after Intervention of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

KDRTV News Tirana Albania-Joy Abongo is en route to Kenya from Albania after the intervention of the Kenyan government through the Foreign Affairs State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roselene Njogu Roselene Njogu

This comes 2 weeks after two senior government officials based at the Kenyan Embassy in Italy were dispatched by the Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Hon. Alfred Mutua to investigate Joy Abongo’s attack incident following pleas and calls from Kenyans living in Diaspora.

Joy was attacked by unknown assailants in August 2022 while she was in her house in Albania. According to her mother, they were on a phone call with joy when her phone just went off abruptly.

Kenyan Diaspora assisted by friends and well-wishers in Kenya and abroad has managed to raise almost Kshs. 6 million through Gofund me and Mpesa for her treatment and rehabilitation expenses.

Joy Abongo has spent several months in an Albanian Hospital and the doctors said that they can’t do much and needed to be transferred to a more specialized facility that was not available in Albania.

Joy’s mom requested assistance from friends and well-wishers to locate Rehabilitation services in any European specialty hospitals where Joy was to be attended by Neuro-Brain Specialist but their quotes were so expensive and so she decided to seek assistance from the Kenyan Government who offered to fly her to Kenya where they promised to get her rehabilitation services locally which could be cheaper.

Joy had already begun to get physiotherapy services privately on top of what the Albania Hospital could offer but was paid out of pocket.

The Kenyan Ministry of foreign affairs offered to hire a chartered plane fitted with medical equipment to airlift Joy Abongo to Kenya and is almost landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport any time today.

Kenyans living in Diaspora have continued to call for a speedy investigation and apprehend the culprits who attacked Joy Abongo and want them to be jailed. The local media in Tirana, Albania has also pressured the police to act and arrest the perpetrators.

Earlier police reports indicated that Joy tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor of her apartment building a report her mom says is contrary to what she knew, she was speaking to joy over the phone when it was abruptly interrupted and she never heard from her till her employer called to inform her that her daughter is hospitalized.

When police and the media visited her apartment room it was in a mess, the food she was eating that evening was strewn all over the floor and some was found on her bed.

There are allegations that she might have been raped but the police are yet to finalize their investigation and come up with a more conclusive report on what exactly happened.

Foreign Affairs State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roselene Njogu pledged to follow up on the issue and ensure that Joy receives the best medical care. She also vowed that the culprits who committed the heinous act are apprehended and brought to justice.

