News

Jubilee Party Moves Headquarters From Pangani To Kileleshwa 

By

Published

images 13

The Jubilee Party has relocated its headquarters  from Pangani to Kilelesjwa in Nairobi. 

In a statement on Wednesday Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said that its new offices are located off Mandera Road in the Kileleshwa area.

“Our focus will be on strengthening our county, constituency and ward offices and recruiting more members as we mould and nurture the next generation of Jubilee leaders,” Kioni said.

Jubilee party has been a tenant in the seven-storey commercial complex since 2016, a year ahead of the 2017 General Election.

In 2018, the then Jubilee party deputy secretary Caleb Kositany claimed the party was paying about Sh90 million in annual rent for the seven-storey building. 

The Pangani building was auctioned off in August 2022 due to rent arrears of Sh 435 million.

“Bidders will be required to produce a bidding deposit of Ksh 5 million by way of cash or bankers cheque before being allowed to bid,” a part of the auction notice read.

The Pangani structure, operating under the name Emani Business Centre and registered under Farmers Industry Limited and Florence Wairimu Mbugua, sits on a half-acre plot of land.

It was crucial in the planning and oversight of the 2017 presidential campaigns.

At the time, several parties merged to form the monolithic Jubilee Party, including President Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance Party (TNA) and his then-deputy (now President) William Ruto’s United Republican Party (URP).

images 12

After the end of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s two-term limit in 2022, the party has disintegrated, with some of its former members teaming up with President Ruto to form the now-ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

Also Read: Inside Jubilee MPs Plan to Kick Out Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe

