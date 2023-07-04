Judiciary Clarifies On Swearing In CASs at State House

The Judiciary has asked Citizen TV to retract a report by its reporter Brenda Wanga and set the record straight regarding the swearing-in of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

Judiciary in a statement on Tuesday, stated that it has never been involved in swearing in CASs or even Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

“This statement is grossly misleading and is meant to discredit the Judiciary whose duty is to determine cases as per the law and the Constitution and is not in the business of redeeming itself from any situation whatsoever.

“The Judiciary explained that it has no role in the swearing-in of Chief Administrative Secretaries. Similarly, the Judiciary does not play any role in the swearing-in of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. As such, no official of the Judiciary was sent to State House to swear-in the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries.” read the statement in part.

The Judiciary asked Citizen TV’s editorial management to retract the statement and set the record straight.

“The Judiciary is therefore asking Citizen TV and its editorial management to retract the misleading statement and set the record straight as duly advised,” the Judiciary stated.

Citizen TV’s Brenda Wanga in a report on Monday during the 9 PM bulletin stated that the Judiciary was accused of participating in the swearing-in of CASs.

“The Judiciary long accused of aiding and abetting Executive impunity by participating in the swearing-in of the CASS whose offices have now been declared unconstitutional has redeemed itself for this judgment,” she stated.

The CASs were sworn in on Thursday March 2023 at State House in an event that was presided over by President William Ruto and Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei.

