Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Judiciary Clarifies On Swearing In CASs at State House

By

Published

20220831 200759

The Judiciary has asked Citizen TV to retract a report by its reporter Brenda Wanga and set the record straight regarding the swearing-in of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

Judiciary in a statement on Tuesday, stated that it has never been involved in swearing in CASs or even Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. 

“This statement is grossly misleading and is meant to discredit the Judiciary whose duty is to determine cases as per the law and the Constitution and is not in the business of redeeming itself from any situation whatsoever.

“The Judiciary explained that it has no role in the swearing-in of Chief Administrative Secretaries. Similarly, the Judiciary does not play any role in the swearing-in of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. As such, no official of the Judiciary was sent to State House to swear-in the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries.” read the statement in part. 

The Judiciary asked Citizen TV’s editorial management to retract the statement and set the record straight.

“The Judiciary is therefore asking Citizen TV and its editorial management to retract the misleading statement and set the record straight as duly advised,” the Judiciary stated. 

Citizen TV’s Brenda Wanga in a report on Monday during the 9 PM bulletin stated that the Judiciary was accused of participating in the swearing-in of CASs.

“The Judiciary long accused of aiding and abetting Executive impunity by participating in the swearing-in of the CASS whose offices have now been declared unconstitutional has redeemed itself for this judgment,” she stated.

The CASs were sworn in on Thursday March 2023 at State House in an event that was presided over by President William Ruto and Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei. 

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence After High Court Declared CAS Posts Illegal

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019