Judiciary Has Bought The Idea That Ruto Must Be a One Term President – Ahmednasir 

Senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi now says the judiciary has bought the idea that President William Ruto will be a one term President. 

In a statement on Friday July 21, the city lawyer said the courts are stopping every policy that the Kenya Kwanza government is doing. 

“On orders from the financier, the judiciary has bought to the idea that H.E William Ruto must be a one term president,” said Ahmednasir. 

“Stopping/staying/conserving/injuncting every policy decision his govt makes is an integral part of the “meeting of the minds” between the financier & judiciary.” 

This comes after the High Court blocked Trade CS Moses Kuria’s proposal to remove 35% tax duty on refined edible oil. 

Judge Olga Sewe issued the directive on Thursday after hearing Julius Ogogoh’s application challenging the implementation of the new policy.

“A stay of implementation by Prof Njuguna of the Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s proposal of a new policy on removal of 35 per cent duty on edible oils and its substitution with 10 per cent Export and Investment promotion Levy be and is hereby granted pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s substantive judicial review application,” the judge said.

CS Kuria in his proposal last month said that the country’s importation of crude oil, estimated at Sh102 billion, continues to stifle the local industry.

He stated that in order to boost local manufacturing in the edible oil value chain, the 35% tariff should be removed and replaced with a 10% Export and Investment Promotion Levy. 

Kuria went on to say that it will also help the growth of palm, soya, and sunflower crops.

