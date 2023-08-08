Judiciary Transfers Judge Who Suspended Finance Act 2023

Lady Justice Mugure Thande who suspended the Finance Act 2023 has been transferred in the changes at the Judiciary.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, August 8, Justice Thande who was heading the Constitutional Division at Milimani Law Courts, has been transferred to the Malindi Law Court.

“The Judicial Service Commission is mandated to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice under Article 172 of the Constitution,” the notice read in part.

Justice Chacha Mwita will now head the Constitutional Division as the presiding judge. He previously held the position before he was transferred.

Justice David Majanja, who is currently presiding over the Finance Bill case has been transferred to the Civil division.

Also Redeployed is Justice Diana Kavedza who was recently promoted to a high court judge from a magistrate. Justice Kavedza will now be heading new specialized courts at Kibra and Kahawa Courts.

Other judges who were transferred include Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi who was transferred from the Constitutional & Human Rights Division to the Nakuru High Court.

Justice Hillary Chemitei has been moved from the Nakuru High Court and will now preside at Milimani Family Division.

Justice Chemitei will replace Lady Justice Maureen Odero who has been moved to Nyeri High Court as the Presiding Judge.

The Judiciary further transferred Lady Justice Teresa Odera (Kisii High Court), and Justice Peter Mulwa (Commercial and Tax Division) at Milimani in Nairobi. Mulwa will work alongside Justice Aleem Visram.

