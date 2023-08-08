Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Judiciary Transfers Judge Who Suspended Finance Act 2023

By

Published

1 og image

File image of Justice Mugure Thande.

Lady Justice Mugure Thande who suspended the Finance Act 2023 has been transferred in the changes at the Judiciary.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, August 8, Justice Thande who was heading the Constitutional Division at Milimani Law Courts, has been transferred to the Malindi Law Court.

“The Judicial Service Commission is mandated to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice under Article 172 of the Constitution,” the notice read in part.

Justice Chacha Mwita will now head the Constitutional Division as the presiding judge. He previously held the position before he was transferred.

Justice David Majanja, who is currently presiding over the Finance Bill case has been transferred to the Civil division.

Also Redeployed is Justice Diana Kavedza who was recently promoted to a high court judge from a magistrate. Justice Kavedza will now be heading new specialized courts at Kibra and Kahawa Courts.

Other judges who were transferred include Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi who was transferred from the Constitutional & Human Rights Division to the Nakuru High Court.

Justice Hillary Chemitei has been moved from the Nakuru High Court and will now preside at Milimani Family Division.

Justice Chemitei will replace Lady Justice Maureen Odero who has been moved to Nyeri High Court as the Presiding Judge.

The Judiciary further transferred Lady Justice Teresa Odera (Kisii High Court), and Justice Peter Mulwa (Commercial and Tax Division) at Milimani in Nairobi. Mulwa will work alongside Justice Aleem Visram.

Also Read: Court of Appeal Lifts Conservatory Orders on Finance Act 2023, Granting President Ruto a Major Win

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019