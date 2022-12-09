Justin Muturi Proposes the Inclusion of Anti-Graft Song to National, EAC Anthems, Says it Will Help Curb Corruption

Attorney General Justin Muturi has proposed the inclusion of an anti-corruption anthem to be sung daily alongside the national anthem.

Speaking on Friday, December 9 at the Kenya School of Government during the marking of International Anti-Corruption Day, the former National Assembly speaker stated that the anthem will help instill in Kenyans a sense of obligation to steer clear of corruption activities in their daily endeavors.

“We have a great country and at 60, we now know what ails us, what we need to do to grow. What habits we must discard but of course in order to do this we must apparently continue to be reminded every hour every day just like we say the Lord’s prayer,” Muturi said.

He stated that the anthem should be sung at national and international events alongside the national and the EAC anthems.

“There was a very nice song, I don’t know why I haven’t heard it again, that was sung and I thought why don’t we add it so that we keep reminding ourselves because we have so many functions at which we are invited and we attend So, we need to sing these three songs together. I propose for all of us in the clip to have this included to curb this vice,” he said.

Muturi also observed that if Kenyans can cure even 50% of the malpractices in the procurement of goods and services in the public, the country would be on its way to saving a lot of resources. “We need to introduce transparency in the way the Government procures public services. The simple things that we do have profound results,” the AG said.

Kenya is currently ranked 128th out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021. It ties with seven other nations including Bolivia, Azerbaijan, Laos, and Paraguay.

