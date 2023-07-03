Connect with us

News

Kabando: CASs Who Benefitted On Public Taxes Illegally Should Be Surcharged

By

Published

20220901 103418

Kabando Wa Kabando

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando has stated that those Chief Administration Secretaries (CAS) who benefited unlawfully from the positions should be compelled to pay. 

In a tweet on Monday July 3, Kabando said the CAS posts are unconstitutional following the High Court ruling. 

The former MP also said that the Attorney General should not waste public funds for what he termed as ‘wasteful appeal

“All of the unconstitutional  50 CASs who benefitted on public taxes illegally should be surcharged pronto. Impunity must be made costly, humiliating & stigmatizing. The Attorney General shouldn’t use even a single coin of public funds for useless appeals,” he stated. 

His remarks were echoed by former Presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot who said the CASs should be charged if they spent public resources. 

“If the CASs have been drawing a salary, they must be surcharged. They must refund public money. Those positions are unconstitutional,” he tweeted. 

The High court on Monday ruled that the 50 CASs were unconstitutional, giving President William Ruto as he wanted to reward his close allies with the seats.

Justices Kanyi Kimondo and Ali Visram who were on the majority side said all of the 50 positions were unconstitutional while Justice Hedwig Ong’undi said the extra 27 positions were illegal. 

“There was no public participation in the appointment of the extra 27 CASs. The establishment of the extra 27 CAS positions is unconstitutional,” Justice Ongudi ruled.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the entire complement of 50 CASs is therefore unconstitutional,” added Justice Kimondo.

Also Read: Judiciary Has Gone Rogue – Cherargei Reacts After High Court Nullified CAS Appointments

