Kakamega MCA Stabbed to Death After Confrontation With MP

Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba stabbed to death during a public meeting in his ward in Kakamega County,

The announcement was made by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayib Savula during Faroul Kibet’s thanksgiving ceremony in Malava on Saturday April 1.

The MCA was stabbed during a confrontation with a local MP.

“We would like to stay here longer, but we can’t. Apologies for that. An MCA has just passed away in Khwisero Constituency. “He was stabbed after a confrontation ensued between two camps, his and that of an MP,” Savula claimed.

Speaking on the matter, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale claimed that the MCA was stabbed due to political differences.

“I was in a good mood, but that news ruined it. The young man they killed was in my house for breakfast the other day. He was to vie on UDA, but he joined KANU and won.

“They have killed him. I am going to console them and not to cause more chaos,” Khalwale added.

