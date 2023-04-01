Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kakamega MCA Stabbed to Death After Confrontation With MP

By

Published

IMG 20230401 WA0026 1680344977

Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba stabbed to death during a public meeting in his ward in Kakamega County,

The announcement was made by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayib Savula during Faroul Kibet’s thanksgiving ceremony in Malava on Saturday April 1. 

The MCA was stabbed during a confrontation with a local MP. 

“We would like to stay here longer, but we can’t. Apologies for that. An MCA has just passed away in Khwisero Constituency. “He was stabbed after a confrontation ensued between two camps, his and that of an MP,” Savula claimed.

Speaking on the matter, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale claimed that the MCA was stabbed due to political differences. 

“I was in a good mood, but that news ruined it. The young man they killed was in my house for breakfast the other day. He was to vie on UDA, but he joined KANU and won.

“They have killed him. I am going to console them and not to cause more chaos,” Khalwale added.

More to follow…….

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019