Kakamega MCA Stephen Maloba stabbed to death in fight

Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba has died after being stabbed in a scuffle with people allegedly linked to Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka. The incident happened during a public meeting, and the motive for the attack is unknown.

The Kakamega county leaders, led by Governor Fernandez Barasa, confirmed Maloba’s death. Khwisero OCPD Samuel Kogo said they are searching for the suspected assailants.

The melee happened between supporters of the two politicians’ camps. The Kakamega deputy governor, Ayub Savula, announced Maloba’s death at a public event in the area, stating that they had to leave early due to the tragedy

. Senator Boni Khalwale has stated that Maloba was killed due to political differences but did not reveal the cause of the altercation that led to the MCA’s death.