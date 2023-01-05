Kalonzo Backs President Ruto’s Plan To Create The Office Of Opposition Leader

Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has backed President William Ruto’s plan to create an office of the official opposition leader.

Speaking on Thursday January 5 during an interview with a local TV station Kalonzo stated that there should not be a ‘handshake’ like in the previous administration.

“Kuwa na official opposition to put proper checks and balances kwa hii serikali, kwa hii mimi nakubaliana na Ruto. Hakuna mambo ya handshake,” Kalonzo stated.

His remarks come hours after President William Ruto stated that he is not creating the opposition for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto who was speaking at State House during a roundtable media interview said that he is interested in encouraging accountability in his government rather than creating positions.

“I am not creating a job for anyone. I want to create an office that promotes accountability in my government. In a democracy, being power-drunk is very easy, especially if there are no checks and balances,” he said.

“The office of the official leader of the opposition is an institution, it’s not for a specific person. That’s why I’m proposing that the Standing Orders in Parliament be adjusted to enable ministers to answer MPs’ questions.” Ruto stated.

A section of Azimio leaders have trashed the proposal including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who accused the President of trying to reintroduce the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Ruto’s administration plan to amend the constitution undoubtedly seeks to re-introduce the same matters that the Building Bridges Initiative had suggested for many months.”

“Had Mr. Ruto been honest about the BBI proposals, everything he has suggested in his memorandum would be law today,” Raila said in a statement in December.

