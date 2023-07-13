Connect with us

Kalonzo Breaks Silence After Deaths Of Protestors in Mlolongo and Emali

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned the use of excessive force by the police during Azimio anti-government demos on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists in Makueni County, Kalonzo stated that it was not acceptable for security agencies to use live bullets to deal with citizens.

“We cannot have a country where men and women bearing arms use them against innocent citizens. We are told that we have lost lives in Mlolongo and Emali, this is not acceptable,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President warned the police saying they will be held liable individually.

“We cannot be a country where men and women bearing arms use them against innocent Kenyans. I think we also made it plain when we issued the last statement that individual policemen and women who use excessive force will be held liable individually,” he stated.

Kalonzo asked Kenyans to remain vigilant in defending the constitution and the rule of law adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration will as a result listen to the plight of common citizens.

“We want to tell our people to remain vigilant in defence of the rule of law, Constitution, and maybe, just maybe, those with the instruments of power will see the need to honestly and sincerely put everything on the table so that we can save our motherland and plan ahead,” Kalonzo added.

At least nine people lost their lives on Wednesday during the Azimio protests nationwide. The deaths were reported in Mlolongo, Emali and Kitengela.

The Nairobi Expressway barriers in Mlolongo were destroyed during the protests forcing Moja Expressway Company to temporarily close the road.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Reveals Powerful CS Position Kalonzo Was To Get If He Joined Kenya Kwanza

