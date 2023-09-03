Kalonzo Explains Why Azimio Now Recognises Ruto As President

Wiper Party Leader and Azimio la Umoja Principal Kalonzo Musyoka now says the opposition recognizes President William Ruto as the legitimate Head of State.

Speaking on Saturday, September 2 during the burial ceremony of Wiper nominated MCA Constance Mkamburi Mwandawiro in Voi, Taita Taveta county, Kalonzo said the Azimio coalition recognizes the Ruto presidency because of his stance to keep the bi-partisan talks between the Kenya Kwanza faction and Azimio going.

“I must congratulate the president because he has put his foot down and said that the discussions should continue. Because of his firm stance, we recognize him and we will wait for another period. As Robert Mbui has said, who knows, we must respect God,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper boss at the same time slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he rubbished the talks during his recent visit to Machakos.

“We don’t have any conflict with anyone, but we have an issue with the words of other people, like when his deputy (Gachagua) went to the funeral in Ukambani and made statements that upset the people of Machakos, and others looked at him wondering, what kind of person he is. We are going to call everybody to order, and nobody is going to stop these discussions,” Kalonzo added.

The Azimio coalition had refused to recognize the Ruto presidency following the 2022 general elections.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition claimed that their victory was stolen in the August 9, 2022 election.

The stance has however toned down in recent days after Azimio and Kenya Kwanza agreed to have a second round of talks.

The negotiations committee on Friday agreed to prioritise electoral and justice-related matters, outstanding constitutional matters, and fidelity to political parties and coalitions in their talks.

The committee also agreed to prioritise entrenching funds into the constitution and the establishment and entrenchment of state officers.

