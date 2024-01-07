Kalonzo Speaks On Teargasing Of Azimio Supporters During Raila’s Birthday in Nairobi CBD

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned the teargassing on Azimio supporters during Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s birthday celebrations at the Nairobi CBD.

In a statement via Twitter, Kalonzo said no amount of intimidation will stop Azimio supporters from celebrating Raila’s 79th birthday.

“No amount of intimidation and police brutality will stop us from celebrating Rt Hon Raila Odinga’s 79th birthday. We hereby condemn in the strongest possible terms, the actions of the massive force of police who lobbied teargas onto peaceful Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition supporters who had assembled this afternoon at the landmark Tom Mboya statue to commemorate Raila,” said Kalonzo.

He continued, “This is a shameful act that demonstrates the Kenya Kwanza regime’s fear. Happy Birthday, Raila from all of us in Azimio One Kenya.”

Officers from the National Police Anti-Riot Unit lobbed teargas at a crowd that had assembled in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). The teargassed group had cake on a table with pictures of Raila next to the statue of Tom Mboya.

In a video seen by KDRTV, police were heard urging the group to leave before throwing tear gas canisters at them. People who were in the vicinity of the National Archives including hawkers, were compelled to flee for safety.

It is, however, still unclear whether anyone sustained injuries during the commotion.

Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei while commenting on the event, stated that the group was not given permission to have the meeting at Nairobi CBD.

The Nairobi CBD celebrations coincided with the opposition leader’s ceremonial cake-cutting event in Malindi, Kilifi County.

