Kalonzo Warns Ruto Against Interfering With HELB

File image of President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event.

File image of President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event. 

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged President Ruto to stop interfering with the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Speaking on Sunday January 15 during a church service City of refuge Church in Thika, Kalonzo called on Ruto to have public engagements on matters of education. 

“There is a problem in education sector truth be told and if I was president Ruto and am not here to advise him,  he would call for proper public participation and engagement but I would advise him, please stay away from HELB,” he said. 

He went on to explain how he benefited from government loans during his time in school, noting that it is of great help to students now that there are easy ways to access it.

“The real game is in HELB, that’s where the students and the poor benefit from. During my time, I used to get Ksh6,000 and it is over 30 years now. You are now getting Ksh7,000 out of the balance, think outside the box,” Kalonzo stated.

File Image of President Ruto in Homa Bay

President Ruto had on January 5, announced that his administration would abandon the HELB in favor of a new formula for financing institutions.

He stated that HELB, KUCCPS, and the University Funding Board (UFB) would be merged to achieve greater effectiveness and efficiency.

” In the last four months I have been in office, I have laid a perfect groundwork that will transform the country’s tertiary education system. Instead of different funding systems, the government will establish the National Skill and Funding Council (NSFC) that will amalgamate the existing funding bodies,” Ruto said.

Adding that, “The new body will double the current HELB funds from Ksh 11 billion to Ksh 22 billion.”

