Kalonzo’s Warning To IG Koome Ahead Of Wednesday Protests

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to sue the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome at the International Criminal Court (ICC) if police officers use force during the planned Azimio demos on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Speaking on Sunday July 16 during a church service in Mwingi, Kalonzo said the right to picket and demonstrate is enshrined in the Kenyan constitution.

“The right to picket is enshrined in the constitution, the only condition ni usibebe silaha. There is a higher court which sits at the Hague and the rules of engagement are very clear, that a person, or persons bearing the highest responsibility Ikiwa ni polisi ambao wanaua watu kama swara, yule ambaye atakuwa responsible ni IG of police,” Kalonzo stated.

According to the former vice president, the ICC holds individuals with the highest level of responsibility over institutions, and therefore IG Koome is accountable for the actions of the police service.

Kalonzo argued that last week’s protests in Mlolongo were peaceful until police officers shot dead a youth, irking protesters who caused mayhem and destroyed the Nairobi Expressway.

His remarks come after Azimio leader Raila Odinga claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government has created a new well-trained police unit to deal with anti-government protests and Azimio la Umoja leaders.

In a statement on Saturday, Raila claimed that the unit was spotted on Wednesday last week during the Azimio protests in Kamukunji, Mlolongo, and Jogoo Road.

“This time around, it is not just the official security officers that are being unleashed on Kenyans. Kenya Kwanza has embedded a trained killer squad in the name of Operation Support Unit into the official security agencies and unleashed it on Kenyans,” Raila alleged.

Also Read:Looming Tension As Raila Alleges Details Of Killer Squad Formed To Deal With Protests