News

Kanini Kega’s Message To Uhuru After Court Ruling On Jubilee Party 

20230711 105226

Jubilee Party Secretary General Kanini Kega has extended an olive branch to former President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) court ruled that Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe were lawfully kicked out of the Jubilee Party. 

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi, Kega stated that the new Jubilee Party leadership does not intend to Kick Uhuru out of the party. 

The EALA MP stated that the retired President can however visit the party. 

“To the former party leader, we want to confirm to you that you are still a friend and a member of the party. When you really want to come to the party our doors are open,”  Kega stated.

He went on to dismiss claims that they were paid to split the former ruling party. 

“Allegations that the party is up for sale are just lies. We want to assure our members that we will field candidates in all positions. From what we have seen, the party is loved,”

“The truth of the matter is that we have been mistreated in Azimio. We hope they will not appeal and accept the verdict of the Court. If they do, then we will be ready,” Kega added. 

20230711 110535

The PPDT on Monday ruled that the Jubilee National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that duly removed Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from the party was properly convened and constituted.

Kioni was expelled from the party in May on grounds of gross misconduct, failing to respect the party’s organs and carrying out his stipulated duties as Secretary General. Murathe was axed on the same grounds while Gichohi was suspended for allegedly refusing to carry out the party’s instructions and not respecting the party’s headquarters.

Also Read: Big Blow To Uhuru As Registrar Of Political Parties Declines To Confirm Jubilee Party Changes

