Karua Calls Out Nation Media Group After Report On Secret Deal With Ruto

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has threatened to take legal action against the Nation Media Group for quoting her without her consent.

In a tweet on Tuesday July 18, Karua dismissed reports that a secret deal between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga was being pushed.

“Nation Media Group, It is unprofessional for your paper Daily Nation to publish gossip/propaganda by your reporter Ms Obala and purported to quote me without seeking any confirmation or comment from me.

“As part of Azimio’s top leadership, I am not aware of any such negotiations by Makau Mutua or Junet Mohamed. Expect a formal demand letter from me FYI,” Karua stated.

According to the Daily Nation, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Azimio Spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua were representing Raila in the talks while President Ruto was represented by a senior security official.

The newspaper said the story was based on sources from the Kenya Kwanza camp who said the Ruto administration is seeking to have a peaceful resolution with Raila.

The paper reports that the emissaries from both camps were tasked with getting a deal struck by September 1.

“Yes, we have reached out to Azimio. The country is facing a myriad of challenges that are beyond our reach We are talking to their representatives,” a source from Kenya Kwanza is quoted as saying.

This comes as Azimio is planning to hold demos on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

The Ruto government on the other hand has vowed to block the Azimio protests from happening.

